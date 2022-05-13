Photo of the Day: May 13, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of Guy Fieri with Gov Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee at Chicken Guy! in Nashville.

Over 500 excited fans showed up to meet Guy Fieri at the restaurant as he took a break from filming his “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” in town, even Governor Lee stopped by the event.

