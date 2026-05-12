Photo of the Day: May 12, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: BMI welcomed Blue Highway Records’ PLATINUM-selling singer/songwriter Jackson Dean along with industry professionals to celebrate his second career No. 1 hit “Heavens To Betsy” in BMI’s Nashville lobby yesterday afternoon (5/05). Originally appearing as a live track on his Live At The Ryman album, “Heavens To Betsy” is the reflective lead single from Dean’s sophomore album, On The Back Of My Dreams, and follows his debut chart topper “Don’t Come Lookin’.”

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