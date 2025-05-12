Photo of the Day: May 12, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Harpeth Conservancy’s third annual Songwriters for Streams event was a resounding success, bringing together over 350 community members, music lovers, and conservation supporters for an afternoon of live music and family-friendly activities along the Harpeth River.

Held on April 27th at Libby and Nick Sieveking’s family farm, the event raised nearly $45,000 to support Harpeth Conservancy’s ongoing work to protect clean water and healthy river systems across Tennessee.The event featured performances by songwriters Gable Bradley, Joey Hyde, and Brian Fuller and special opening sets by Derek and John Pell and Bonner Black, a singer-songwriter and avid birder who also helped lead an interactive birdwatching activity for kids. With binoculars provided by Nashville Basement Stage, children explored the area’s natural beauty while learning about local bird species.

