Photo of the Day: May 12, 2024

Photo of the day: The mayors of all of Williamson County’s cities joined Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson and Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore on Tuesday, April 30, for a mayoral summit, answering questions posed by Franklin Tomorrow CEO Mindy Tate during the quarterly Franklin Tomorrow Breakfast With the Mayors.

All of the county’s mayors were present – Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman, Fairview Mayor Lisa Anderson, Nolensville Mayor Halie Gallik, Thompson’s Station Mayor Brian Stover, and Brentwood Mayor Mark Gorman, who had to leave early for a prior commitment.

The event drew more than 400 attendees, who enjoyed a breakfast provided by Stacked Express by The Pancake Pantry. Stacked Express will soon open in the CoolSprings Galleria.

