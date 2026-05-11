Photo of the Day: May 11, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Nashville Ballet company dancers performed in Penny Saunders’ Sherlock during the season finale production of Attitude at TPAC’s Polk Theater, closing the 2025–26 Ruby Season.

The contemporary program also featured the world premiere of Lumina by Maria A. Konrad and Wake the Neighbors by Donald Byrd, highlighting the company’s commitment to innovative choreography and bold storytelling.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

More Photo of the Day Photos