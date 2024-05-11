Photo of the Day: May 11, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Tim McGraw is cementing his icon status on his current Standing Room Only Tour, highlighting his impressive career and expansive discography while creating memorable moments for sold-out audiences across the country. With nearly half a million tickets sold thus far, the tour marked the halfway point with a hometown Nashville show and the 12th time that he has played a sold-out Bridgestone Arena. The show featured a surprise special guest as Lord Stanley’s Cup graced the stage and Nashville Predators fans could only cheer and hope that they will see the Cup again soon.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.