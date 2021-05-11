Photo of the Day: May 11, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of Triple Crown Bakery in downtown Franklin.

Triple Crown Bakery offers Muffins, cakes, cookies, savory tarts and pies made fresh daily by Pastry Chef Alena Vaughn. Custom cakes and cookies are their specialty!

Triple Crown Bakery is located at 118 4th Avenue North, in what used to be the Green Realty house. The locally-owned bakery opened at this location in November 2020; the bakery had been located on Columbia Avenue for several years prior.

