Photo of the Day: May 10, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Now in its 21st year, the Nashville Symphony Fashion Show was the most attended event to date. Lainey Wilson was announced as the evening’s performer, alongside Oscar de la Renta, the designer. The charity event raised one million dollars in support of the Symphony’s mission to support education and community events.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

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