Photo of the Day: May 10, 2024

Photo of the day: On Saturday, April 27, Brentwood City Commissioners pushed open a shiny metal gate at Smith Park and then stepped quickly out of the way. They didn’t want to be trampled by a stampede of mountain bikers. Those adventurous cyclists pedaled quickly past the commissioners, eager to be the first to experience Brentwood’s new mountain bike trail.

The seven-mile path took them deep into the woods behind the Ravenswood Mansion, with bikers speeding into valleys and then standing, thigh muscles burning, as they pedaled up steep inclines. During a ribbon-cutting ceremony that morning, the City of Brentwood officially opened the trail, and for the next two days, waves of outdoor enthusiasts tackled the course.

