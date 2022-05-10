Photo of the Day: May 10, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the Day: The Peach Truck, the Nashville-based company that launched in 2012 with a mission of sharing the South’s famous sweet and juicy peaches will hit the road on its 2022’s The Peach Truck Tour will begin June 13th and make stops in 24 states across the Southern, East Coast, and Midwest regions of the United States.

Additional brand products include a pantry of southern products available year-round with nationwide shipping, and their national bestselling book The Peach Truck Cookbook: 100 Delicious Recipes for All Things Peach (Scribner, 2019). The Peach Truck will also be participating in 60+ farmers market booths and roadside stands from their current hometown of Nashville.

You can pre-orders now available here.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.