Photo of the Day: May 1, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Earl’s Kitchen + Bar is Now Open at Nashville Yards. Just steps away from The Pinnacle, the new restaurant offers a modern American menu from USDA Prime-grade steaks and showstopping seafood towers to craveable favorites like Sticky Korean Ribs and Spicy Calabrian Pasta. Learn more here.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

More Photo of the Day Photos