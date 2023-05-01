Photo of the Day: May 1, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Recently, Andy Marshall and the rest of the A. Marshall Hospitality (AMH) team marked their ongoing partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs by donating a combined $16,000. On Monday, April 17, AMH donated $6,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Tennessee at Puckett’s Columbia, and on Thursday, April 20 a $10,000 check was presented at Puckett’s Franklin to Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee. The donation is a combination of proceeds AMH has raised over the last several months, including a March 17 giveback breakfast at Puckett’s, AMH holiday gift card sales, as well as a collaborative dessert created with the help of Boys & Girls Club culinary students – the Presley Parfait. Andy Marshall is a proud supporter and board member of Boys & Girls Clubs, as he found support and guidance as a child in a Boys & Girls Club in Memphis

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.