Photo of the Day: March 9, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Grand Ole Opry, Lost Highway Records, and T Bone Burnett presented an evening of music celebrating the 25th anniversary of the iconic O Brother, Where Art Thou? Soundtrack. Performers for the special Opry evening included Opry members Emmylou Harris, Alison Krauss, Del McCoury Band, Old Crow Medicine Show, and The Whites along with guests Alaskan Sunnyside Sisters, Mike Compton, Dennis Crouch, Jerry Douglas, Stuart Duncan, The Fairfield Four, Fisk Jubilee Singers, Sarah Jarosz, Chris Thomas King, Colin Linden, Tim Blake Nelson, Billy Strings, Dan Tyminski, and Molly Tuttle.

Lost Highway marked the soundtrack anniversary by releasing a vinyl gatefold edition on February 20, 2026. The anniversary celebration will continue throughout the year with a series of special events and activations.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.