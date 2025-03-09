Photo of the Day: March 9, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Morris Higham President and Partner Clint Higham has always been a man who prefers to remain in the background, but that doesn’t mean that the Central Californian isn’t on the frontlines when it comes to his clients. Monday night at Marathon Music Works, Higham won the Country Music Association’s coveted Manager of the Year award at the organization’s annual ceremony to recognize the very best of the touring industry.

Having built his own career while building Kenny Chesney’s stadium-sized four-time CMA Entertainer of the Year career, Higham has applied a hard work, hands-on diligence to those artists who have defined Morris Higham Management in the 21st Century. Whether Chesney’s meteoric success, 7-consecutive-time CMA Group of the Year Old Dominion or Country Music Hall of Fame icon Barbara Mandrell, Higham has sought to create moments and opportunities that reflect each artist’s strengths and music.

“I’ve been blessed in my life to meet so many astonishing people — artists and Presidents — I shake my head thinking about it, and Clint is among the top. I love him more than I can find the words. Clint’s love of the business and the music is unlike anyone else’s,” says longtime friend and client Barbara Mandrell. “I met him when he was in the 6th grade, and yet he already knew he wanted to be on the business side of this business. He knows country’s history, but he’s also someone who’s always kept an eye on the future. To see the way Clint brings those things together, you know why artists trust him with their dreams. Congratulations on this recognition, Clint.”

“You can’t do this job for awards,” says Higham. “To me, it’s about the bridges you build between artists and their fans, or the communities that they work with – whether it’s radio, promoters, agents or songwriters and publishers. It’s seeing the pieces coming together, those moments where something incredible happens and the journey to get there.”

While earning his degrees from Belmont University’s Music Business program, Higham went to work at Dale Morris & Associates. Booking dates for a young hat act named Kenny Chesney, Higham demonstrated a dexterity for different rooms and the ability to negotiate creatively for a developing artist. That acumen led to groundbreaking moments in a singular career, whether playing major stadium tours, beginning in 2003, four CMA Entertainer of the Year wins, the success of Blue Chair Bay® Rum or being the first country artist to headline Sphere in Las Vegas.

