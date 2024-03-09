Photo of the Day: March 9, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: At the Country Music Hall of Fame, they opened the latest installment of American Currents. The exhibit runs until February 2025 in the museum’s ACM Gallery.

Featured in American Currents is a selection of artists, musicians, songwriters and initiatives that figured prominently in country music in 2023. This year’s exhibition will include Oliver Anthony, Kelsea Ballerini, Sam Bush, Tyler Childers, Luke Combs, S.G. Goodman, Nat Myers, Nickel Creek, Joy Oladokun, Jelly Roll, Allison Russell, Shucked (the Broadway musical scored by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally), SistaStrings, Billy Strings, Taylor Swift, Molly Tuttle, Morgan Wallen, Kelsey Waldon, The War And Treaty, Lucinda Williams and Lainey Wilson.

