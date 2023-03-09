Photo of the Day: March 9, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: California Closets unveiled its reimagined Cool Springs Showroom located at 420 Cool Springs Blvd. The locally-owned business with locations in Nashville and Cool Springs will partner with beloved local nonprofit Soles4Souls for the grand reopening and throughout March by offering a significant prize for donations: a $5,000 gift card to California Closets of Tennessee.

From now until March 31st, for each pair of new or gently worn shoes donated for Soles4Souls at California Closets of Tennessee’s Cool Springs showroom or at the company’s Center of Excellence at 2601 Winford Ave in Nashville, individuals can earn an entry into a raffle for a $5,000 gift card for use at California Closets of Tennessee.

