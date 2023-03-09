Photo of the Day: March 9, 2023

By
Donna Vissman
-
California Closets
photo courtesy of California Closets

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: California Closets unveiled its reimagined Cool Springs Showroom located at 420 Cool Springs Blvd. The locally-owned business with locations in Nashville and Cool Springs will partner with beloved local nonprofit Soles4Souls for the grand reopening and throughout March by offering a significant prize for donations: a $5,000 gift card to California Closets of Tennessee.

From now until March 31st, for each pair of new or gently worn shoes donated for Soles4Souls at California Closets of Tennessee’s Cool Springs showroom or at the company’s Center of Excellence at 2601 Winford Ave in Nashville, individuals can earn an entry into a raffle for a $5,000 gift card for use at California Closets of Tennessee.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

 

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

