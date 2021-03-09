Photo of the Day: March 9, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of Franklin First United Methodist’s historic sanctuary in downtown Franklin, located at 148 5th Ave S.

According to FFUMC’s website, the present triangular lot at 5th Avenue and Church Street was acquired by the decree of the Chancery Court in April of 1869. In 1871, the present historic sanctuary was completed and services soon began. The membership at that time was 238.

Franklin First UMC’s Main campus, which opened in 2015, is located off Mack Hatcher at 120 Aldersgate Way in Franklin. The historic sanctuary remains a center for worship on Sunday mornings.

