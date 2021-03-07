Photo of the Day: March 7, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is a burger from Five Guys Burgers & Fries in Spring Hill. Five Guys in Spring Hill opened in January 2020.

Five Guys has two other locations in Williamson County. One in Brentwood at 330 Franklin Road, in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center, and 3021 Mallory Lane in Franklin.

The menu at Five Guys consists of burgers with unlimited toppings, hot dogs, grilled cheese, BLT, and veggie cheese sandwich. Generous portion sizes of French fries are offered with the option of Five Guys style or cajun style. They offer handspun milkshakes with unlimited mix-ins.

