Photo of the Day: March 5, 2026

Photo of the day: The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum hosted a program with photographer Ed Rode, who discussed his career and photography with museum writer-editor Angela Stefano Zimmer in the museum’s Ford Theater. Rode’s 2024 book, “Songwriter Musician: Behind the Curtain with Nashville’s Iconic Storytellers and Players,” is the culmination of decades of stories captured on camera: playing snooker with John Prine, celebrating Mardi Gras in New Orleans with Brad Paisley, traversing Tennessee with Ketch Secor and documentarian Ken Burns and more.

Following their conversation, songwriters Tony Arata, Matraca Berg and Don Henry — all of whom Rode has photographed — performed songs from their catalogs. During the round Berg brought up her husband, Jeff Hanna (founding member of Nitty Gritty Dirt band) to perform “Oh Cumberland” with her. Arata, a Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member, wrote Country Music Hall of Fame member Garth Brooks’s “The Dance,” as well as songs recorded by Country Music Hall of Fame member Patty Loveless, Lee Roy Parnell, Clay Walker and more. Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member Berg wrote Deana Carter’s “Strawberry Wine,” Country Music Hall of Fame member Kenny Chesney’s “You and Tequila” featuring Grace Potter, Trisha Yearwood’s “XXX’s and OOO’s (An American Girl)” and others. Henry wrote Kathy Mattea’s Grammy-winning “Where’ve You Been” and songs recorded by Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, Country Music Hall of Fame members Ray Charles and the Oak Ridge Boys, and other artists.

The program was offered in support of the museum’s exhibition Writers, Pickers, and Stars: The Photography of Ed Rode. The photography exhibition, running through July, features photographs from Rode’s “Songwriter Musician” book.

