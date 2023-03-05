Photo of the Day: March 5, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: In Nashville, the start of the new season is celebrated with the opening of Dream Nashville’s “Blossom Bar” on Thursday, March 9.

Immerse yourself in spring at Blossom Bar, with a floor-to-ceiling floral wall, a lifesize cherry blossom tree and a photobooth outfitted with flowers. The pop-up resides in Parlour Bar, which is located off of the lobby at Dream Nashville. The transformative venue has been home to several seasonal pop-ups, including last summer’s Havana Bar and Beetlebar in the fall.

The menu will feature signature cocktails and bites pulling inspiration from the annual and international Cherry Blossom Festivals, including items such as Paper Roses (Rum, Lime, Blackberries, and Mint), Purple Rain (Gin, Maraschino Liqueur, Creme de Violette, and Lemon), Floral Spring Rolls (Noodles, Peanuts, Chicken, Carrots, Mint, Basil, Edible Flowers, Peanut Dipping Sauce) and Honey Pavlova (Honey-Lavender Lemon Curd and Whipped Goat Cheese filling served on Almond Cake).

In nature, the cherry blossoms are fleeting, but at Dream Nashville’s Parlour Bar, guests can enjoy Blossom Bar for three months.

