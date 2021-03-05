Photo of the Day: March 5, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of Hattie B’s at the newly opened Fifth + Broadway in downtown Nashville.

Fifth + Broadway is located at the former site of the Nashville Convention Center, just across the street from Bridgestone Arena and The Ryman and includes approximately 200,000 SF of restaurants and retail including open-air outdoor shopping and eateries.

Fifth + Broadway tenants began opening on March 4, 2021. Hattie B’s will officially open at 11am on March 6th.

Learn more about Fifth + Broadway here.

