Photo of the Day: March 4, 2021

By
Donna Vissman
-
Landmark Booksellers
photo by Donna Vissman

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of Landmark Booksellers in downtown Franklin. Landmark Booksellers is located in a historic building circa 1808 and is a locally owned independent bookstore, offering carefully curated new, old and rare books covering a wide range of subjects and authors (including local authors).

Follow Landmark Booksellers on Facebook.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

More Photos of the Day

