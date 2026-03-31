Photo of the Day: March 31, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: On Sunday night, Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, hosted the second annual “Band As One Nashville Concert for the Cure: Trisha Yearwood & Friends” at The Opry House. Country superstar, Trisha Yearwood headlined the event and invited some of music’s most renowned artists to join her to raise funds for breast cancer. The lineup included Reba McEntire, Charles Kelley, The Band Loula, Ashley McBryde, Lukas Nelson, Rissi Palmer, War & Treaty, and Hailey Whitters. The event raised over $850K for breast cancer research and patient services.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.