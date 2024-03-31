Photo of the Day: March 31, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Dolly Parton, has earned her Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame stripes with her newly RIAA Gold Certified ROCKSTAR album (Butterfly Records/Big Machine Label Group). The genre-bending 30 song collection was expanded with the release of ROCKSTAR DELUXE featuring 39 tracks, 5 bonus tracks and 4 previously unheard songs. ROCKSTAR has been one of Parton’s most well-received albums – accumulating six #1s on the Billboard charts during its debut week and also ranking as the #5 top-selling Country album of 2023.

“When I set out to make my rock album, I always hoped it would be embraced by my fans as well as people who may not listen to my music. I am thrilled to receive this Gold record! Thank you to everyone who was a part of this project. I guess I can now officially say I am a rockstar!,” states Dolly.

