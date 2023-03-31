Photo of the Day: March 31, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Boy Named Banjo made its long-awaited debut on the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday, March 21. The Nashville-born and raised quintet, Barton Davies, Ford Garrard, Sam McCullough, Willard Logan, and William Reames, stepped into the legendary Opry circle for the first time for a special performance of “Go Out Dancing” and “Heart In Motion.”

“Tonight was such an amazing night! Growing up in Nashville, making our debut at the Grand Ole Opry is such an important milestone for us,” said Davies. “Stepping into that historic circle, playing our original music as a band that’s known each other for years, was an incredible experience I don’t think any of us will forget. And we are all so happy that we got to share this special night with our families and friends who came out to support us.”

See the band at Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin this year.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.