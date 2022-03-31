Photo of the Day: March 31, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the Day: Today’s photo is of Dream Nashville Hotel, which is welcoming spring with their new pop-up Havana opening to the public this Friday, April 1.

Havana will transport guests into Cuban-inspired, tropical oasis. A special Havana-themed menu will feature custom cocktails, shots, flights, and delicious bites including:

Cuban Coffee (Bacardi 8, Santa Theresa 1796, crème de banana, cold brew, coconut foam)

¿Que Bola? (Havana Club Anejo Classico, Bacardi coconut, Bacardi spiced, falernum, prickly pear)

Rhum Flight

Cubano (pork belly, shaved ham, yellow mustard, pickles and cheese)

Beef Empandas (jalapeno cilantro sauce)

Banana Chocolate Cake (chocolate cake with bruleed bananas)

Find more information here.

