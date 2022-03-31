Photo of the Day: March 31, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the Day: Today’s photo is of Dream Nashville Hotel, which is welcoming spring with their new pop-up Havana opening to the public this Friday, April 1.

Havana will transport guests into Cuban-inspired, tropical oasis. A special Havana-themed menu will feature custom cocktails, shots, flights, and delicious bites including:

  • Cuban Coffee (Bacardi 8, Santa Theresa 1796, crème de banana, cold brew, coconut foam)
  • ¿Que Bola? (Havana Club Anejo Classico, Bacardi coconut, Bacardi spiced, falernum, prickly pear)
  • Rhum Flight
  • Cubano (pork belly, shaved ham, yellow mustard, pickles and cheese)
  • Beef Empandas (jalapeno cilantro sauce)
  • Banana Chocolate Cake (chocolate cake with bruleed bananas)

Find more information here. 

