Photo of the Day: March 31, 2022

Photo of the Day: Today’s photo is of Dream Nashville Hotel, which is welcoming spring with their new pop-up Havana opening to the public this Friday, April 1.
Havana will transport guests into Cuban-inspired, tropical oasis. A special Havana-themed menu will feature custom cocktails, shots, flights, and delicious bites including:
- Cuban Coffee (Bacardi 8, Santa Theresa 1796, crème de banana, cold brew, coconut foam)
- ¿Que Bola? (Havana Club Anejo Classico, Bacardi coconut, Bacardi spiced, falernum, prickly pear)
- Rhum Flight
- Cubano (pork belly, shaved ham, yellow mustard, pickles and cheese)
- Beef Empandas (jalapeno cilantro sauce)
- Banana Chocolate Cake (chocolate cake with bruleed bananas)
Find more information here.
***
