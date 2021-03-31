Photo of the Day: March 31, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is a drone picture, shared via Twitter by the Franklin Fire Department, showing the flood situation in Fieldstone Farms after Saturday’s torrential rains. The photo was taken around 11:30 am on Sunday, March 28.

