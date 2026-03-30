Photo of the Day: March 30, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Country Radio Broadcasters (CRB) proudly recognized country music icon Clint Black as the recipient of the 2026 CRB Career Achievement Award during Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley at Country Radio Seminar (CRS) 2026. During his Thursday performance, Black was surprised with the honor by 2018 recipient Steve Wariner.

The CRB Career Achievement Award is presented to artists who have made significant contributions to the development and promotion of country radio and country music through leadership, engagement, and creativity. Other past honorees include Keith Urban, Rascal Flatts, George Strait, Randy Travis, Vince Gill, The Judds, and Merle Haggard.

A trailblazer whose influence helped define the modern era of country music, Black’s contributions extend far beyond his chart-topping success. With 22 No. 1 singles, each of which he played a role in writing, and more than 20 million albums sold, Black has spent over three decades not only entertaining audiences, but also giving back in ways that reflect his enduring commitment to community and philanthropy.

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If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.