Photo of the Day: March 30, 2024

Photo of the day: WIC Week(tm), or Women in Construction Week(tm), celebrates and promotes the role of women in the construction industry. This year, WIC Week began with a Build-A-Bed event hosted at the Cool Springs Lowes, benefiting Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

In support of WIC Week 2024, NAWIC Nashville partnered with the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Nashville chapter to ensure that no child in our community has to sleep on the floor. As part of this initiative, NAWIC Nashville will construct, deliver, and assemble 15 beds for children in need across Middle Tennessee. Additionally, they are collecting twin-sized bedding and pillows to provide complete bedding packages for each child.

