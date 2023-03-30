Photo of the Day: March 30, 2023

By
Donna Vissman
-
Downtown Rotary
photo courtesy of DTRC

Photo of the day: The Downtown Franklin Rotary Club (DFRC) presented Friends of Franklin Parks with a donation of $25,000 to help fund the Ellie G’s Dream World inclusive playground to be constructed at the new Southeast Municipal Complex on Carothers Parkway. The funds were raised from the club’s inaugural Rollick and Roll event in the fall and matched by the Downtown Franklin Rotary Charitable Foundation. 

Named in honor of Elliot Grace Castro, who passed away at the age of four in 2019, Ellie G’s Dream World will feature fully accessible safari-themed play structures with a pavilion and shade structures. It will have fully accessible restrooms with built-in baby changing stations. There will also be dedicated changing facilities that accommodate larger children, teens and adults.

Southeast Municipal Complex will be part of the city of Franklin parks system. A pedestrian bridge to the future park has already been built and construction on the park is expected to begin in 2024. The city is providing the land and approximately $1.5 million in funding. Friends of Franklin Parks is leading the effort to raise an additional $1.5 million to complete the project. 

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

