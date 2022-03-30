Photo of the Day: March 30, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the Day: Today’s photo is of the Thompson’s Station Town Hall. The Thompson’s Station Depot was built in 1866 after the previous one was destroyed in the Battle of Thompson’s Station. This depot was dismantled in 1952 and rebuilt in 1993 by the Thompson’s Station Community Association and donations from Town patrons. These patrons are listed on a plaque in the depot, which is now the Town Hall.

