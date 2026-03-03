Photo of the Day: March 3, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Grand Ole Opry brought together legendary performers, A-list artists, and the stars of tomorrow on its stage to honor Ronnie Milsap’s 50th Opry anniversary and to welcome a new wave of talent as the Opry NextStage class of 2026, presented by Tecovas.

The Opry NextStage Class of 2026, presented by Tecovas, includes Willow Avalon, Graham Barham, Tyler Braden, Carter Faith, Alexandra Kay, Vincent Mason, Emily Ann Roberts, Hudson Westbrook, and Jake Worthington.

The generational evening featured Opry members Trace Adkins, Vince Gill, Blake Shelton, Mark Wills, and Keith Urban, along with Opry NextStage alum Ella Langley, who all performed their favorite Milsap songs to honor the six-time GRAMMY winner and country music legend, who has more than 35 No. 1 hits. The TN School for the Blind Jazz Band also made a surprise appearance for Milsap.

