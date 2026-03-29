Photo of the Day: March 29, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: This year, Sunda is offering a dynamic brunch experience perfect for gathering with friends and family. Guests can enjoy made-to-order omelets with everything from smoked salmon to kimchi and pork belly, or begin with a spread of freshly baked bagels, muffins, and waffles, paired with whipped ube butter and strawberry jam.

Brunch standouts include Sunda favorites like Ube Waffles, Tempura French Toast, Pork Belly Adobo, and Chicken Inasal, while the Carving Station takes things up a notch with Prime Rib Korean Style (served with au jus and kimchi) and Cebu Lechon Belly finished with a decadent foie gras gravy.

Seafood lovers can dive into a fresh selection of signature maki, nigiri, oysters, shrimp, and more.

And of course, dessert is its own celebration, complete with an Ube White Chocolate Fountain, mini cheesecakes, ginger carrot cake, and Sunda’s fan-favorite fried scallion buns with condensed milk.

Whether your readers are craving the savory richness of pork belly adobo or the sweet indulgence of rice pudding cups, Sunda’s Easter Brunch has something for everyone.

Available from 10am to 3pm Pricing: $85/adult $35/kids 4-10, 3 & under eat free!

*A la carte menu offerings will not be available. Reservations are available for Nashville here.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.