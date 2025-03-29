Photo of the Day: March 29, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Rising country singer-songwriter Cole Phillips has signed with WME for global representation in all areas.

Born and raised in Bridge Creek, Oklahoma, Phillips has quickly made a name for himself with his gritty storytelling, raw authenticity and powerhouse vocals. Influenced by country legends like Hank Williams Jr. and David Allan Coe, as well as red dirt and rock icons including Zach Bryan, Cody Jinks and Nirvana, Phillips blends traditional country roots with a modern edge.

His breakout single “Drinking Alone” went viral, amassing millions of streams and establishing him as a compelling new voice in country music. His upcoming EP, Steel Toes and Texacos, is set for release on April 11.

