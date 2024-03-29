Photo of the Day: March 29, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Taco Bamba just opened at Hill Center in Green Hills. For the spring, they will host the following offerings.

Featured Tasting: Southbound Tequila

On Tuesday, April 2, from 6:00 PM—7:00 PM, Taco Bamba will offer complimentary tastings of Southbound, a tequila brand founded in Nashville that embodies a premium, all-occasion spirit. Dine at the restaurant and enjoy a complimentary pour.

The Hound Garden

Bring along your furry companion to enjoy the warm weather and dine al fresco on Taco Bamba’s pet-friendly patio aka the “Hound Garden”. Four-legged guests will receive a complimentary bandana (while supplies last). Water bowls will be provided

