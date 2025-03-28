Photo of the Day: March 28, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Grand Ole Opry celebrated its impact on country music and American culture with a star-studded, once-in-a-lifetime live special that showcased unforgettable performances and iconic collaborations from some of the biggest names in country music. The milestone celebration brought together legendary artists for heartwarming tributes and electrifying performances that honored the Opry’s rich history and served as a kickoff to a months-long celebration of 100 years that will last well into 2026.

