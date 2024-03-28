Photo of the Day: March 28, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Nashville-based convenience store chain Twice Daily celebrated one lucky guest by gifting them with a trip to Italy. Brandon Trainer, a Twice Daily Rewards member and local resident of Middle Tenn., was presented a big check valued at $7,500 by the Twice Daily team, which he’ll get to put toward his trip to Italy.

Twice Daily officially launched Made to Order in all its stores October of last year, and they wanted to recognize the significant campaign in a big way, leading to the ‘Win a Dream Trip to Italy’ sweepstakes. Rewards members who purchased a half or whole Made to Order Italian sub from Jan. 2-Feb. 26, 2024, had a chance to win an Italian adventure of a lifetime.

“I don’t stop at any other convenience stores; I know all of the Twice Daily locations in my usual route,” Trainer said. “When I got the call, I didn’t even think this was real. Now I get the chance to go on a second honeymoon with my wife. Long live Twice Daily!”

The convenience store chain announced the launch of Made to Order subs, sandwiches, breakfast and snacks in its Twice Daily locations in October of 2023. This new service unveiled customizable options for loyal guests to delight in for the first time. Most recently, they rolled out Made to Order wraps.

