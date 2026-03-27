Photo of the Day: March 27, 2026

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Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Photo of the day: Ruby Sunshine is celebrating the arrival of spring with bold flavors, bubbly pours, and a fresh lineup of brunch-worthy cocktails, now available at all locations.
This season’s limited-time cocktail menu brings a vibrant mix of floral, tropical,and coffee-forward creations designed to pair perfectly with Ruby’s signature New Orleans-style brunch. Guests can expect playful twists on classics, layered flavors, elevated glassware, and a little extra sparkle in every glass.
New cocktails include:
Lavender 75 – Miles gin, Monin lavender syrup, fresh lime and sparkling wine, served with a lemon twist. A fragrant, effervescent twist on a classic favorite.
Mardi Gras Punch – Cane Run rum, Peychaud’s Aperitivo, peach schnapps, fresh pineapple purée, pineapple juice, Red Bull Yellow Edition, lime, a touch of grenadine and passion fruit popping boba. A festive, fruit-forward sip inspired by New Orleans flair.
Whipped Pineapple Mimosa – Fresh pineapple purée, pineapple juice, coconut milk and sparkling wine, topped with French vanilla cold foam and finished with a juicy pineapple wedge. Creamy, tropical and perfectly brunch-ready.
Rise & Grind – Fris vodka, Grind espresso rum, slow-steeped cold brew and Steen’s simple syrup. Bold yet balanced, this velvety cocktail layers rich coffee notes with a touch of sweetness for a smooth, indulgent pick-me-up for coffee lovers.
Morning Mule – Tito’s Handmade vodka, orange juice, peach purée, rosemary syrup and ginger beer, served in a chilled copper glass. Refreshing with a hint of herbal charm.
Summer Sangria – Red wine and Pueblo Viejo 100% agave tequila infused with blueberry juice, lavender syrup, fresh lime juice, blueberry compote, finished with a lemon slice. Bright, layered and ideal for lingering brunch moments.
Taste of Ruby Flight – A curated tasting of Ruby favorites: sparkling Ruby Mimosa, Morning Margarita, savory Bacon Bloody Mary and indulgent Boozy Iced Coffee. Perfect for those who want a little taste of everything.
We invite you to submit your original photos!
If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.
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Photo of the Day: March 27, 2026
Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it's a photo of…
Photo of the Day: March 26, 2026
Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it's a photo of…
Photo of the Day: March 25, 2026
Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it's a photo of…
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