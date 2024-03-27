Photo of the Day: March 27, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Songwriter and musician KT Mack is continuing to grow his presence in Nashville’s music scene with Park Ave West Songs’ latest publishing deal signing, Chris Canterbury. Chris eloquently illustrates the complexities of life with a millworker’s vernacular and a hefty southern drawl, versus waxing poetic over hackneyed issues and tropes. Chris will be featured in the upcoming documentary, “Ten Year Town,”which is currently in post-production. The film, produced by Park Ave West Songs alongside Baby Horse Productions and Mudflap Creative, focuses on the special bond and friendship between a group of emerging Nashville singer/songwriters.

