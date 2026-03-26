Photo of the Day: March 26, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Williamson Health’s freshest daisy and baby bumblebee are ringing in spring — and they’re the buzz of the season!

Their handmade outfits, created by Williamson Health EMS team member Debi Reynolds, pay tribute to the health system’s DAISY and BEE Awards, which recognize nurses and team members who go above and beyond to provide extraordinary care.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.