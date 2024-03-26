Photo of the Day: March 26, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: On Thursday, March 7th, The Franklin office of Skanska sponsored Associated Builders and Contractors of Greater Tennessee’s Women in Construction celebration at Eastside Bowl. The event capped off Women in Construction Week which is celebrated annually the first full week in March. The event is observed to appreciate the women who have taken the bold step to enter the construction industry, and also to highlight opportunities that are available to women in construction.

The Skanska sponsored event featured bowling and networking at Eastside Bowl as drinks and hor d’oeuvres were enjoyed by all in attendance. While just 10.9% of the industry is women, the local area office of Skanska is 40% female. Skanska has built such icons in Nashville such as Fifth + Broadway, the JW Marriott hotel, F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, among others, with many women playing a leading role.

