Photo of the Day: March 25, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: MULTI-PLATINUM Country star Gabby Barrett marked a standout moment at this year’s Country Radio Seminar (CRS) in Nashville, celebrating both past achievements and a glimpse into what’s next.

Barrett took the stage at the annual Warner Records Nashville luncheon, where she delivered a powerful performance of “The Easy Part,” which she co-wrote with Michael Hardy (aka HARDY), Zach Abend, and Jon Nite – and produced by Zach Kale, Zach Abend, and Ross Copperman. Highlighting her signature blend of emotional storytelling and powerhouse vocals, she also debuted a brand-new, unreleased song (that she mentioned Chris Stapleton had on hold) – setting the tone for all that is to come.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.