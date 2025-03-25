Photo of the Day: March 25, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: These baby ballers from Williamson Medical Center are ready for their first March Madness, rocking college hoops gear and supporting the SEC’s Tennessee and Vanderbilt in the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. The Williamson Medical Center nursery will be cheering for these teams while also rooting for a Cinderella story for the Lipscomb men’s basketball and Tennessee Tech women’s basketball teams. But let’s face it, with fans this cute, all of these Tennessee teams are already winners.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.