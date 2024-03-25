Photo of the Day: March 25, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:The Grand Ole Opry House, home of the world-famous Grand Ole Opry, celebrated its 50th Anniversary – 50 years to the day since the venue opened with a star-packed show attended by President and Mrs. Richard Nixon. As it did 50 years ago, the show opened with the night’s cast on stage performing Roy Acuff’s “Wabash Cannonball”. Afterwards, Opry member Mark Wills kicked off an all-cast performance of “Country Roads, Take Me Home,” saying, “Here’s to all those city streets and country roads that week after week, year after year lead us back to our musical home, the Grand Ole Opry House.

Back row- Steve Gatlin, Don Schlitz, Del McCoury, Douglas B. Green, Woody Paul, Joey Miskulin, Fred LaBour, Mark Wills, Jamie Dailey, T Graham Brown; Gary Mule Deer, Clint Black

Front Row: Larry Gatlin, Rudy Gatlin, Jeannie Seely, Bill Anderson, Connie Smith, Mandy Barnett, Crystal Gayle

