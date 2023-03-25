Photo of the Day: March 25, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Kassi Ashton made her long-awaited debut on the Grand Ole Opry on March 15. The widely acclaimed Missouri native known for her free spirit and her rich, soulful voice, opened her Opry set with a stunning rendition of the Sammi Smith hit, “Help Me Make It Through the Night.” Kassi explained to the audience the promise she made to herself when she was young that when she gets the chance to stand in the famed Opry circle, that she would sing one of the tunes from her Queens of Country songbook. Kassi next dove into a song she wrote Travis Wood and Todd Clark, her brand-new release “Drive You Out of My Mind,” playing on country radio now.

