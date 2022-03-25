Photo of the Day: March 25, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the Day: The Dutch, Chef Carmellini’s modern-American restaurant in the heart of the Gulch, just announced the addition of Social Hour. Taking place Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., neighbors, visitors and locals alike are invited to the iconic, central bar to enjoy happy hour deals like $2 oysters, $5 beers, $7 glasses of wine, and a rotating local craft cocktail of the month for only $8. Other bites like eggplant dip, lil’ oyster sandwiches and Canal Street pork ribs are not to be missed.

Visit The Dutch at 300 12th Avenue South, Nashville

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.