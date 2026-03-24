Photo of the Day: March 24, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: TriStar Nolensville ER, a department of TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center, proudly hosted a blessing event to commemorate the installation of its Safe Haven Baby Box, the first in Williamson County. The Safe Haven Baby Box provide a safe, anonymous and secure option for parents in crisis to legally surrender their newborn. The temperature-controlled box is monitored 24/7 and designed to immediately alert medical staff when a baby is placed inside, ensuring prompt care.

“This Safe Haven Baby Box represents what can happen when a community speaks up about what it needs,” said Nick Howald, chief executive officer at TriStar Southern Hills. “Nolensville leaders expressed a desire to bring this lifesaving resource to the area, and we listened. We are honored to help provide a safe option for parents in crisis and, ultimately, to protect the most vulnerable members of our community.”

TriStar Nolensville ER worked closely with Safe Haven Baby Boxes, local leaders and emergency services to ensure the installation meets all safety standards and integrates seamlessly with response protocols.

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