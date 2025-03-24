Photo of the Day: March 24, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: As it celebrates over 130 years of music history, Gibson, the iconic global instrument brand, is proud to announce it has partnered with Margo Price, a multiple award-winning artist whose music transcends the boundaries of traditional country, Americana, and classic rock. Introducing the Margo Price J-45 acoustic guitar from Gibson. The new Gibson Margo Price J-45 was made in with significant design collaboration from Margo Price, including the stunning red-tailed hawk design featured on the double pickguards. Handcrafted by the expert luthiers at Gibson acoustic in Bozeman, Montana, the Gibson Margo Price J-45 is available worldwide via Gibson.com, in the Gibson Garage Nashville and London, and at authorized Gibson dealers.

“I’ve been playing Gibson guitars for over two and a half decades so it’s an absolute dream come true to have a signature model,” says Margo Price. “This guitar is so special to me, and we really put the time into making it exactly what I wanted. It’s strong but soft, just like me, and has the duality of being durable and lightweight, it’s got a slim body, so my tiny hands can reach everything they need to but it still has a really clear, loud sound that cuts through with a lot of clarity. We have been playing the prototype on stage and writing songs on it for this upcoming album and it’s a real workhorse, just like me.”

Recently, Margo Price unveiled her new Gibson Margo Price J-45 acoustic guitar live at the Gibson Garage Nashville flagship store thrilling fans with a riveting live performance on her new J-45 guitar. Margo and her band performed her songs

