Photo of the Day: March 24, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Terri Clark took the stage at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum recently for its annual members-only concert, The Big Gig, celebrating the music that inspires us and the members who sustain us. Clark performed hits including “Better Things to Do” and “Poor, Poor Pitiful Me” for museum members in the museum’s CMA Theater.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.