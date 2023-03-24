Photo of the Day: March 24, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Haley Sue Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit organization’s 2nd Annual Legacy Ball “Heels & Bow Ties” was a huge success for this young, only in their 2nd year, nonprofit organization.

The event took place at the Embassy Suites, in Franklin, TN, this past weekend on March 4th. The SOLD-OUT event began with cocktails and appetizers and a preview of their amazing collection of Silent Auction Items, which included a signed guitar by Alan Jackson, Costa Rica Trip for 10 people.

The highlight of the evening was the LIVE auction that was hosted by auctioneer Jason Weatherly from Mayfield, Kentucky. Board Member Ken Zander and Co-Executive Director Stacy Pearson led the charge with filling the room with energy and excitement which included a Celebrity Chef in home Dinner by Tamie Cook, from Atlanta Georgia for 6 people. Tamie is known to be the Private Chef to the Stars, preparing meals for Robert Downing, Jr., on the Marvel’s Set, Nick Jonas, Glen Close and Owen Wilson to name a few.

The Casino Experience drew a large crowd around the tables and the Dance Floor was packed the entire evening! There was something for everyone.

